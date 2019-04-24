Video: Jimmy Fallon Beats Bryce Harper in MLB The Show HR Derby with Aaron Judge

Video: Jimmy Fallon Beats Bryce Harper in MLB The Show HR Derby with Aaron JudgeApril 25, 2019
NBC/Andrew Lipovsky
Bryce Harper was able to knock off the likes of Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Kyle Schwarber en route to winning the 2018 Home Run Derby title, but the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is unable to defeat talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.
At least in MLB The Show.
Harper and Fallon recently went head-to-head in the game's Derby mode, with the cover star using himself and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host using New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. After Harper put up a respectable number, Fallon came through in the clutch to pull out a dramatic victory:
Just like that, Harper got beat at his own game.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
