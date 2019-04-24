Video: Jimmy Fallon Beats Bryce Harper in MLB The Show HR Derby with Aaron Judge

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
NBC/Andrew Lipovsky

Bryce Harper was able to knock off the likes of Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Kyle Schwarber en route to winning the 2018 Home Run Derby title, but the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is unable to defeat talk-show host Jimmy Fallon.

At least in MLB The Show.

Harper and Fallon recently went head-to-head in the game's Derby mode, with the cover star using himself and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host using New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. After Harper put up a respectable number, Fallon came through in the clutch to pull out a dramatic victory:

Just like that, Harper got beat at his own game.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

