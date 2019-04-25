Premier League Fixtures: Week 36 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City's win over Manchester United on Wednesday put them firmly in the driving seat in the Premier League title race with three games remaining.

In order for Liverpool to have a chance of being champions this season they need to keep winning, which should be routine in Week 36 when they host Huddersfield Town on Friday.

But they also need City to slip up, and they are unlikely to at Burnley on Sunday.

Just below the title race the battle continues to rage for the final two top-four places:

Chelsea visit Old Trafford to face United on Sunday and could take a huge step towards securing a top-four finish with a victory.

Here are the weekend's fixtures in full, along with score predictions:

Week 36 Fixtures

Friday, April 26

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 1-0 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28

Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal, midday BST/7 a.m. ET

Burnley 0-2 Manchester City, 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET

Manchester United 2-2 Chelsea, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

City's recent back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and United could have potentially won them the title this season.

They have now won 11 league games in a row, a quite stunning run given Liverpool have also put together their own string of six victories on the bounce:

Spurs and United looked to be dangerous fixtures for the Sky Blues, and one slip-up would have handed the initiative back to Liverpool in the title race.

But now Pep Guardiola's side need just three more wins to guarantee a second successive title.

It is not a given, and City arguably have a tougher run-in than Liverpool:

It is all but guaranteed the defending champions will be back in second come their match on Sunday as the Reds will surely not lose to the Terriers, a side already relegated who have lost 12 of their last 13 league games.

Burnley, on the other hand, could cause City problems. The Clarets have picked up 10 points from their last 12 available and are a force to be reckoned with at Turf Moor.

The gulf in class between Burnley and City is gaping, though, as it was even against United at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

The Red Devils can afford nothing but a win against Chelsea after a shocking recent run of four defeats in their last six league games.

Thanks to similarly poor results from their top-four rivals recently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are still in with a chance of securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

A victory would put them level on points with Chelsea, and potentially above Arsenal depending on how the Gunners fare against Leicester City.

But a defeat would all but condemn United to playing UEFA Europa League football in 2019-20.