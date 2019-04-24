Nick Bosa: I Will 'Keep My Opinions to Myself' After Criticism of Old Tweets

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After some question marks about his old tweets, NFL draft prospect Nick Bosa will apparently try to refrain from making controversial statements on social media going forward.

"I'm just getting ready for the draft," the former Ohio State star said Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. "I'm not really worried about Twitter anymore. I think the people who know me, know who I am. And I'm going to keep my opinions to myself from now on."

Bosa recently deleted tweets that included support of President Donald Trump as well as criticism of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I had to," he told Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN. "There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."

That certainly remains a high possibility, with the 49ers holding the No. 2 pick of the first round Thursday. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Bosa is the No. 2 overall player in the class behind only Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Some don't believe the tweets will change anything when it comes to the draft.

"I don't think it's going to affect his draft stock," ESPN's Todd McShay said of Bosa, via Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report. "I can't imagine—and I've talked to some teams—a team saying we're gonna pass on this guy because he's left or right wing."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch also explained that Bosa and all other top prospects were well-vetted:

In any case, Bosa seems like he wants to avoid any off-field controversy that could hurt his potential draft position.