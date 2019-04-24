Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2019 Standings, Results and Week 36 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2019 Standings, Results and Week 36 FixturesApril 24, 2019
Manchester City took a huge step towards a second consecutive Premier League title as they earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Anything other than a victory against their local rivals and City would have lost the initiative in the title race to Liverpool.
But second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane earned Pep Guardiola's side all three points and returned them to the top of the Premier League table with three games of the season remaining.
United have now lost four of their last six league matches and their top-four chances are slowly fading.
However, Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday means the race for the UEFA Champions League spots remains open.
Here are the latest standings at the head of the English top flight after all the action in Week 35:
Week 36 Fixtures
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Cardiff City
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
United went into Wednesday's match needing a response after they were humiliated 4-0 by Everton on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inevitably rung the changes, most notably starting with a back five:
Manchester United @ManUtd
The boss makes five changes to his starting XI as @DarmianOfficial, @LukeShaw23, @AndrinhoPereira,@JesseLingard and Ashley Youngall come in. #MUFC #MUNMCI https://t.co/UIZ8oh4Iy4
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
👀 - "You can't change 11 players...though I'm sure he was tempted!" Roy Keane reacts to tonight's @ManUtd line-up and says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for a reaction from his players. Watch the Manchester derby live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/h8IlNQKl7S https://t.co/33MrSTScxr
If there was any suspicion from Liverpool fans that United may go easy on their city rivals to scupper the Merseyside club's title chances, they were eased from the first whistle.
United came flying out of the blocks, showing aggression and passion that had been sorely lacking against the Toffees:
Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN
United have done more running about in 15 minutes here than they managed in a full game against Everton. Started well.
And City were sloppy, misplacing passes and lacking the sharpness that regularly defines their performances.
Marcus Rashford looked a consistent threat and there would have been concern among City fans early on that their title challenge could end at the home of their fiercest rivals.
The hosts could not take advantage of their good play, though, and City started to come into the game late in the first half, Raheem Sterling forcing a save from David De Gea after a lovely move.
Nine minutes after the break, the visitors were ahead. Silva ran at Luke Shaw, and using the Englishman as a shield fired off a shot that beat De Gea at his near post.
The Spanish goalkeeper was then culpable when substitute Sane netted City's second to secure all three points:
It was a decent display from United, who continued to create chances until the end.
But City were just too good as they secured their 11th win in succession in the league.
They now need just three more wins against Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion to secure the title.
Arsenal, meanwhile, were woeful as they lost to a Wolves side who have been superb against top-six opposition this term:
Tim Spiers @tim_spiers_Star
Wolves versus the top 6 Beaten: Arsenal (h), Man United (h), Chelsea (h), Spurs (a) Drawn against: Man City (h), Man United (a), Arsenal (a), Chelsea (a) Points: 16 Plus beat Man Utd and Liverpool in the FA Cup
A victory for the Gunners would have put them back in the top four, but they were 3-0 down by half-time.
Ruben Neves' inch-perfect free-kick put the hosts ahead at Molineux just before the half hour:
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor
Ruben Neves now has more goals (4) than touches in the opposition penalty area this season (3)
The Gunners' defensive frailties reared their head once again as Matt Doherty headed home in the 37th minute.
And Diogo Jota netted Wolves' third in first-half stoppage time as he drilled a shot under Bernd Leno.
Sokratis headed a consolation from Granit Xhaka's corner in the 80th minute.
But back-to-back defeats for the Gunners now means they and United look the most likely two sides to miss out on the top four.
