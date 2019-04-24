Premier League Table: Final Week 35 2019 Standings, Results and Week 36 Fixtures

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City took a huge step towards a second consecutive Premier League title as they earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Anything other than a victory against their local rivals and City would have lost the initiative in the title race to Liverpool.

But second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane earned Pep Guardiola's side all three points and returned them to the top of the Premier League table with three games of the season remaining.

United have now lost four of their last six league matches and their top-four chances are slowly fading.

However, Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday means the race for the UEFA Champions League spots remains open.

Here are the latest standings at the head of the English top flight after all the action in Week 35:

Week 36 Fixtures

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Cardiff City

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

United went into Wednesday's match needing a response after they were humiliated 4-0 by Everton on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inevitably rung the changes, most notably starting with a back five:

If there was any suspicion from Liverpool fans that United may go easy on their city rivals to scupper the Merseyside club's title chances, they were eased from the first whistle.

United came flying out of the blocks, showing aggression and passion that had been sorely lacking against the Toffees:

And City were sloppy, misplacing passes and lacking the sharpness that regularly defines their performances.

Marcus Rashford looked a consistent threat and there would have been concern among City fans early on that their title challenge could end at the home of their fiercest rivals.

The hosts could not take advantage of their good play, though, and City started to come into the game late in the first half, Raheem Sterling forcing a save from David De Gea after a lovely move.

Nine minutes after the break, the visitors were ahead. Silva ran at Luke Shaw, and using the Englishman as a shield fired off a shot that beat De Gea at his near post.

The Spanish goalkeeper was then culpable when substitute Sane netted City's second to secure all three points:

It was a decent display from United, who continued to create chances until the end.

But City were just too good as they secured their 11th win in succession in the league.

They now need just three more wins against Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion to secure the title.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were woeful as they lost to a Wolves side who have been superb against top-six opposition this term:

A victory for the Gunners would have put them back in the top four, but they were 3-0 down by half-time.

Ruben Neves' inch-perfect free-kick put the hosts ahead at Molineux just before the half hour:

The Gunners' defensive frailties reared their head once again as Matt Doherty headed home in the 37th minute.

And Diogo Jota netted Wolves' third in first-half stoppage time as he drilled a shot under Bernd Leno.

Sokratis headed a consolation from Granit Xhaka's corner in the 80th minute.

But back-to-back defeats for the Gunners now means they and United look the most likely two sides to miss out on the top four.