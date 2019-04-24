Report: Jeff Hornacek Met with Vlade Divac, Luke Walton About Joining Kings

April 24, 2019

Head coach Jeff Hornacek
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings could fill out Luke Walton's coaching staff by bringing in former New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Walton and general manager Vlade Divac recently met with Hornacek about becoming the Kings' lead assistant coach. 

The news comes in the wake of TMZ Sports reporting former sports reporter Kelli Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton claiming he sexually assaulted her while working as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings issued a statement on the lawsuit to TMZ: "We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time." 

Walton was hired by the Kings on April 15, three days after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers

Amick noted the Kings and Walton were "clearly moving forward" with him as head coach, since the interview with Hornacek came after the lawsuit was made public. 

Hornacek had five seasons of head coaching experience from 2013-18 with the Knicks and Phoenix Suns. The 55-year-old went 161-216 without a playoff appearance leading those teams.

