Yankees News: Clint Frazier to Play Through Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Angels

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Having dealt with injuries throughout his career, New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier won't let an ankle issue sideline him.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Frazier explained why he's going to play through the injury he suffered during Monday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

"It's sore," he said. "It's a little sprain, but it's one of those things where I went through too much last year to not go out there and play. The IL is too full for us, so I'm good. I'm going to keep playing."

The Yankees' injury list features a group of 10 players that would be better than most teams in Major League Baseball. Giancarlo Stanton, Dellin Betances, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez are among the notable sidelined names.

Due to the Yankees' outfield depth, Frazier started this season in Triple-A. He was limited to 69 games between the minors and majors last year due to symptoms from a concussion he originally suffered during spring training in 2018.

New York called up Frazier on April 1 after Stanton suffered a biceps strain. Frazier's presence in the lineup has been critical in keeping the Yankees afloat in the American League East. The 24-year-old leads the team with a .324 batting average and is tied for second with six home runs in just 18 games.