Liverpool vs. Huddersfield: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Liverpool will start their Premier League clash against Huddersfield on Friday as clear favourites, with the Reds continuing their push for the title against the Terriers.

Huddersfield are already assured of relegation and have won just a single match since December, a 1-0 triumph over Wolverhampton in February. OddsChecker lists the Terriers odds at 25-1, compared to 1-14 for the Reds. A draw comes in at 10-1 (odds accurate as of Wednesday, April 24).

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.), with live-stream options available through Sky Go and NBC Live. Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Trap Game for Reds?

On paper, this should be an easy win for the Reds, who are facing a team that have won just a single match in 2019 and haven't lost themselves since the back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Wolves in January.

Huddersfield have won only three matches all season long. Their 20 goals scored is the worst in the division, as is their goal difference of -49.

But the Reds shouldn't overlook any opponents in their quest to win a first league title since 1990, which is what makes Friday's contest a potential trap game. With a trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on the schedule in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, it would be all too easy to take the Terriers for granted.

Barcelona have already all but locked up the La Liga title and host Levante on Saturday. In all likelihood, they'll rest several key starters, as they did before the return leg against Manchester United in the previous round, a match they comfortably won 3-0.

They won't completely rotate their squad ahead of Liverpool's visit, as they could clinch the title in Spain in front of their own fans:

But manager Ernesto Valverde won't take too many risks, knowing Wednesday's contest could be one of the hardest of the season. Liverpool have been in sensational form, even if Jurgen Klopp has been forced to rely on a few key players a little too often.

The lack of depth is most pressing in the front three, where Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have lacked some of their typical sharpness in recent weeks. The Reds needed Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner to come through in their most recent outing, a 2-0 win over lowly Cardiff, in order to keep their title bid on track.

The visit of Huddersfield may well be the best opportunity left for Klopp to give those three some rest, but it is a risk. The same goes for defence, where Virgil van Dijk could use a breather against the Premier League's worst attack.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield