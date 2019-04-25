EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 36 Premier League Fixtures

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The 2018-19 Premier League season is drawing to an end, but there's plenty still to play for with just three matchdays remaining.

The title race between Manchester City and Liverpool remains as tight as ever, and the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots are still up for grabs. Near the bottom of the standings, Cardiff City retain hope they can overtake Brighton & Hove Albion or Southampton and avoid the drop.

Friday, April 26

Liverpool 4-0 Huddersfield

Saturday, April 27

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 West Ham United

Watford 1-1 Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton

Fulham 0-1 Cardiff

Southampton 1-1 Bournemouth

Brighton 0-2 Newcastle United

Sunday, April 28

Leicester City 2-2 Arsenal

Burnley 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Top Players

David De Gea, United

The Red Devils have not enjoyed a great run of results of late, and their struggles can perhaps best by summed up by the inconsistent play of their most valuable squad member of the last few seasons, David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper has endured arguably his worst campaign at Old Trafford since his first, making several big mistakes in high-profile contests, per OptaJoe:

Per Goal, former United star Gary Neville said he looks distracted on the pitch:

The former Atletico Madrid star has struggled with distributing the ball, and his shot-stopping has also left something to be desired at times.

He remains of vital importance to the club, and when he's on, he can win his team points almost single-handedly. But he hasn't flicked the switch in some time, and it has cost the Red Devils.

He'll likely have his hands full against a talented Chelsea team that lacks an ace finisher. Gonzalo Higuain hasn't found his feet in west London, and the Blues have scored the least goals of any club inside the top six.

Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea

Speaking of Higuain, the Argentinian will have the opportunity to erase any memories of his struggles during his first months with Chelsea with a strong finish to the season and Champions League qualififcation.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid man hasn't been bad, with four goals in 11 Premier League outings. However, his fine finish against Burnley in the 2-2 draw on Monday was his first in well over a month, and more was expected from Pipita.

He was not happy he didn't have the chance to add to his tally when substituted off:

Higuain is at his best when he gets to use his quick feet inside the box to find space for a finish. He's a master at popping up in the right place at the right time and can be deadly with the right service.

He may have to do a little more creating himself, however, as rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi won't be able to help him with that following Achilles surgery that ended his season:

Eden Hazard will likely continue his fine play, but the onus will be on Higuain to do more with the ball at his feet. A strong finish to the season may well earn him another year with the Blues.