EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 36 Premier League Fixtures

EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 36 Premier League FixturesApril 25, 2019
The 2018-19 Premier League season is drawing to an end, but there's plenty still to play for with just three matchdays remaining.
The title race between Manchester City and Liverpool remains as tight as ever, and the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots are still up for grabs. Near the bottom of the standings, Cardiff City retain hope they can overtake Brighton & Hove Albion or Southampton and avoid the drop.
Friday, April 26
Liverpool 4-0 Huddersfield
Saturday, April 27
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 West Ham United
Watford 1-1 Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton
Fulham 0-1 Cardiff
Southampton 1-1 Bournemouth
Brighton 0-2 Newcastle United
Sunday, April 28
Leicester City 2-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
Top Players
David De Gea, United
The Red Devils have not enjoyed a great run of results of late, and their struggles can perhaps best by summed up by the inconsistent play of their most valuable squad member of the last few seasons, David De Gea.
The Spanish goalkeeper has endured arguably his worst campaign at Old Trafford since his first, making several big mistakes in high-profile contests, per OptaJoe:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - David de Gea has made three errors leading to opposition goals in all competitions this season - the only Premier League goalkeepers to have made more across all competitions in 2018-19 at club level are Asmir Begovic (5) and Jordan Pickford (4). Agonising. #FCBMUN https://t.co/opnQREo1qK
Per Goal, former United star Gary Neville said he looks distracted on the pitch:
The former Atletico Madrid star has struggled with distributing the ball, and his shot-stopping has also left something to be desired at times.
He remains of vital importance to the club, and when he's on, he can win his team points almost single-handedly. But he hasn't flicked the switch in some time, and it has cost the Red Devils.
He'll likely have his hands full against a talented Chelsea team that lacks an ace finisher. Gonzalo Higuain hasn't found his feet in west London, and the Blues have scored the least goals of any club inside the top six.
Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea
Speaking of Higuain, the Argentinian will have the opportunity to erase any memories of his struggles during his first months with Chelsea with a strong finish to the season and Champions League qualififcation.
The former Juventus and Real Madrid man hasn't been bad, with four goals in 11 Premier League outings. However, his fine finish against Burnley in the 2-2 draw on Monday was his first in well over a month, and more was expected from Pipita.
He was not happy he didn't have the chance to add to his tally when substituted off:
MailOnline Sport @MailSport
Gonzalo Higuain throws strop as he’s substituted during Chelsea clash with Burnley, as Argentina striker takes his fury out on water bottle and chucks away his bib at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/7fYBKyHrDy https://t.co/ZfnGpm8uh3
Higuain is at his best when he gets to use his quick feet inside the box to find space for a finish. He's a master at popping up in the right place at the right time and can be deadly with the right service.
He may have to do a little more creating himself, however, as rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi won't be able to help him with that following Achilles surgery that ended his season:
Callum Hudson-Odoi @Calteck10
Opperation was Successful, Thank God always and thank you all for your messages and support,the return begins now!!!❤️❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/14qw4rgRK2
Eden Hazard will likely continue his fine play, but the onus will be on Higuain to do more with the ball at his feet. A strong finish to the season may well earn him another year with the Blues.
