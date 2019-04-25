EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 35

0 of 7

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the entirety of the Premier League is level on games—each club has played 35, each club has three to go.

Manchester City's win over rivals Manchester United on Wednesday provided us with the backdrop to the final chapter of the season: The ball is in their court, all they have to do is win out and they'll lift the trophy. Slip up, though, and Liverpool probably snatch it.

Ahead of what is certain to be a nerve-jangling run-in, here is your pulse check on the league's top players in every position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 18 (or more) out of 35.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.