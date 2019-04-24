Video: Paul George Calls Damian Lillard's Buzzer-Beater 'A Bad Shot'

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, left, and forward Jerami Grant walk off the court after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Portland, Ore. The Trail Blazers won 118-115. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's 37-foot, buzzer-beating three sent the Blazers to the second round of the playoffs Tuesday, but Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George felt it was a low-percentage attempt.

As seen in the following video from Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, George called the Lillard make that sent OKC packing in Game 5 of its first-round series a "bad shot."

With the game tied at 115-115 after the Thunder blew a 15-point lead, Lillard unleashed a long attempt that found the twine and advanced Portland to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016:

Lillard joined some elite company with the shot, per ESPN Stats & Info:

George was covering Lillard on the shot, and while he was cautious in not allowing Lillard to dribble past him, he still managed to contest the shot.

Even so, Lillard sank it, giving him 50 points on the night and securing a 4-1 series win for Portland.

George is among the NBA's top defenders, with three NBA All-Defensive Team selections to his credit. During the 2018-19 regular season, George set career highs with 8.2 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.2 steals per game as well.

Despite boasting the combination of George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. When taking into account the pre-George era, that streak stretches to three years in a row.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have advanced to the second round, and they are looking like a legitimate threat to make it to the Western Conference Finals and potentially cause problems for the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets.

Lillard was already a four-time All-Star and was widely regarded as one of the best guards in basketball prior to the playoffs, but after his clutch three over an elite defender in George sent Portland to the second round, his legend and reputation are growing.

