Cavaliers HC Rumors: Blazers' Nate Tibbetts, David Vanterpool to Interview

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 2: Assistant Coach David Vanterpool at the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program at the American International School of Johannesburg on August 2, 2018 in Gauteng province of Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to search for a new head coach and will reportedly target a pair of assistants from the Portland Trail Blazers

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has received permission to interview both Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool. Neither has been a head coach in the NBA before but bring a significant amount of experience on the sidelines as assistants.

Vanterpool has spent seven seasons with the Trail Blazers and two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the NBA's Basketball Without Borders. The 46-year-old also spent one year in the NBA as a player with the Washington Wizards

Tibbetts has the advantage of spending two previous years with the Cavaliers from 2011 to 2013 before moving on to work in Portland.

He also has head coaching experience in the G League as well as at the Pan American Games.

These candidates are in line with the others reportedly interviewingDallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

General manager Koby Altman discussed what he is searching for in the next coach:

While there were reports the team was interested in former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, the Cavaliers denied the rumors, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

After moving on from interim coach Larry Drew, the organization could use someone who can handle a young roster during the upcoming rebuild.

