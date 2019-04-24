Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Getafe will hope to keep their chances of a top-four finish alive on Thursday when they host Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga.

Los Blancos have little left to play for in their remaining five games of the season, although they will harbour hopes of beating Atletico Madrid to second place.

However, Getafe will be aiming to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Jose Bordalas' side beat Sevilla 3-0 to move into fourth place on Sunday and will provide a tough test for Los Blancos.

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 8:30 p.m. BST, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: ITV4 (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Getafe's home form will give the hosts confidence they can hand Real Madrid a 10th league defeat of the season on Thursday.

The Azulones have won eight of their last 10 matches on their own turf, with only Leganes and Barcelona having departed with all three points in 2019.

Getafe boast an impressive defence that has conceded fewer goals than leaders Barcelona after 33 games this season. Bordalas' side have let in just 29, and only Atletico Madrid and Valencia have a better record in Spain's top flight.

The hosts will look to Jaime Mata and Jorge Molina to provide the goals against Real Madrid. Molina celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday but is enjoying a superb season:

Mata has also been in fine form in his first season in La Liga. The 30-year-old has 14 goals and six assists for Getafe, and his form saw him handed a first call-up to the Spain squad in March.

Broadcaster Kay Murray noted his rise through the ranks:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid should be boosted by the return from injury of Brazilian starlet Vinicius Junior. He is set to return to the first-team squad after recovering from a torn ankle ligament, per AS (h/t Football Espana).

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also closing in on a return to action:

Real Madrid come into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Zinedine Zidane's side have failed to win either of their last two away matches.

The team have also been reliant on striker Karim Benzema for goals. The Frenchman has 10 goals and three assists in his last seven outings and has drawn praise from Zidane:

Real Madrid are heading towards the end of a disappointing season, and motivating his players for the final fixtures will be a challenge for Zidane. The same cannot be said for Getafe, who will be eyeing a place in the top four, which may give them the extra edge on Thursday.