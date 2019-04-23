Report: Pirates' Nick Burdi Avoids Tear, Break After Suffering Scary Arm Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nick Burdi, right, holds his right arm after delivering a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2019. Burdi left the game with a team trainer, and the Diamondbacks won 12-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

It appears Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Nick Burdi reportedly has avoided the worst possible fate after a scary-looking injury Monday night. 

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Burdi suffered a "strained biceps tendon and flexor mass" injury after falling over in pain in the eighth inning during a 12-4 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but avoided any major structural damage:

You can see the pitch where he suffered the injury below:

              

