Report: Pirates' Nick Burdi Avoids Tear, Break After Suffering Scary Arm Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

It appears Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Nick Burdi reportedly has avoided the worst possible fate after a scary-looking injury Monday night.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Burdi suffered a "strained biceps tendon and flexor mass" injury after falling over in pain in the eighth inning during a 12-4 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but avoided any major structural damage:

You can see the pitch where he suffered the injury below:

