Report: Pirates' Nick Burdi Avoids Tear, Break After Suffering Scary Arm Injury

Report: Pirates' Nick Burdi Avoids Tear, Break After Suffering Scary Arm InjuryApril 23, 2019
It appears Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Nick Burdi reportedly has avoided the worst possible fate after a scary-looking injury Monday night.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Burdi suffered a "strained biceps tendon and flexor mass" injury after falling over in pain in the eighth inning during a 12-4 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but avoided any major structural damage:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The plan is for Pirates reliever Nick Burdi to seek a second opinion, per source. The injury was so painful and the feeling so acute, Burdi wants to ensure that rehab is indeed the preferred course of action and he can avoid another procedure on his surgically repaired right arm.
You can see the pitch where he suffered the injury below:
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
#Pirates No. 24 prospect Nick Burdi, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, exited tonight's game clutching his right elbow/bicep after releasing a 96.7 FB. Here's @adamdberry with the details: https://t.co/ZkdahYq6gH https://t.co/kSxJS8PUGu
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
