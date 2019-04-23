Groningen Director Hans Nijland Confirms Barcelona's Interest in Ludovit Reis

Groningen Director Hans Nijland Confirms Barcelona's Interest in Ludovit ReisApril 23, 2019
FC Groningen executive director Hans Nijland has confirmed Barcelona are interested in signing 18-year-old midfielder Ludovit Reis.
Nijland told Fox Sports (h/t EFE, via Marca) the clubs have twice held talks about the teenager, most recently after Barca's director of youth football Jose Mari Bakero led a delegation to the Netherlands.
He also said "we're seriously considering the possibility that he leaves for Barcelona next season" and added that Groningen would pursue as high a fee as possible amid rumours he could cost €6 million.
The youngster has been a regular for the Dutch club this season, making 24 starts from 27 Eredivisie appearances. Groningen have lost all four of the matches in which he hasn't featured.
Football Oranje offered a profile of the player:
Dutch Football @FootballOranje_
All you need to know about Barcelona target Ludovit Reis: Age: 18 Position: Versatile CM. Suits a DM or box-to-box role Nationality: Netherlands born with Slovakian roots Stats: 45 appearances for Groningen, 2 goals Similar Player: compares himself to Ngolo Kante
Dutch football writer Sjors van Veen thinks Ajax should be taking a look at the player as well:
Sjors van Veen @SjorsvVeen
If Ajax is going to build an empire of talented Eredivisie players, they better have a close look at Ludovit Reis [18] as well. Has attracted serious interest from Barcelona and is a good player. Low risk, possibly high reward, so a win/win for me. https://t.co/tc6mHGrFuw
Ajax would be able to offer a clearer path to first-team football, as it's reported Reis would join Barcelona B upon a move to the Camp Nou.
Barca added Arthur to their ranks last summer from Gremio and have already tied up a deal for Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong to join them at the end of the season, so there would be little scope for Reis to break through in the immediate future.
However, Ivan Rakitic turned 31 in March, Sergio Busquets is 31 in July and Arturo Vidal will be 32 in May.
The additions of Arthur (22) and De Jong (21) will help Barcelona's transition to a new generation of midfielders in the coming years. Having talented youngsters like Reis coming through behind them will continue that process.
Reis' primary concern should be what's best for his development, but if the club want to take the money it may not be down to him to decide.
