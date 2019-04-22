NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Redskins Most Interested in Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in finding their quarterback of the future in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The question is who will it be and where will he be selected.

According to Todd McShay of ESPN, the team is "most interested" in Dwayne Haskins, while Drew Lock is also a possibility. Meanwhile, Washington could trade up from No. 15 into the top five to make sure it gets the quarterback it wants.

With Alex Smith recovering from a leg injury, the Redskins have Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as the best quarterback options on the roster.

Even if Keenum or McCoy go into 2019 as the starter, the team could use a rookie to groom as part of its future plans.

Haskins is coming off an outstanding season at Ohio State. The first-year starter totaled 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Lock heads into the NFL with a lot more experience as a three-year starter who threw 99 touchdown passes in his career at Missouri.

The problem for the Redskins is both might be gone by the 15th pick. In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Haskins would be taken No. 6 overall by the New York Giants, while Lock would go off the board at No. 10 to the Denver Broncos.

Washington was left with Daniel Jones, the fourth quarterback off the board in this prediction.

If the Redskins want one of their top choices, they will likely need to trade up. The organization dealt three first-round picks for the chance to get Robert Griffin III in 2012, so there is precedent. But the team might want to be more patient this time around.