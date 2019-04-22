Video: Joel Embiid Gestures That Nets Series Is Over After 76ers' Game 4 Win

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Joel Embiid is ready to bury the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers center gestured that the team's series against the Nets is over heading into Monday's Game 5 matchup when speaking to TMZ Sports.

Embiid is averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.7 blocks while playing in three of the series' first four games. He's dealt with knee tendonitis that's limited him to just 25.7 minutes per game and held him out of a Game 3 victory in Brooklyn.

Despite the Sixers being in control, this has been perhaps the most contentious first-round series. Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler have gotten into it with Nets players, in particular Jared Dudley.

"First of all, he's a nobody," Embiid said on TNT when asked about when Dudley shoved him in Game 4. "And when opponents try to do stuff like that, that's just to get us out of the game. Especially, I'm too valuable for my team. That's why I didn't react. I did not do anything and I did not think that was a flagrant foul because I played the ball, too. But in that type of situation I just got to stay composed and be mature."

The Sixers, and Embiid in particular, would benefit greatly from finishing off the series Monday night. The Toronto Raptors currently hold a 3-1 lead in their series against the Orlando Magic and have been dominant since a shocking Game 1 loss. They're heavy favorites to finish off Orlando in Toronto on Tuesday.

Getting Embiid and the depthless Sixers their maximum possible rest ahead of the second round will be paramount to Philly advancing to the conference finals.