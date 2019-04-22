Warriors' Kevin Durant Says the Media Needs Him Ahead of 2019 NBA Free Agency

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

When Kevin Durant makes his free-agency decision this summer, it'll be on his own accord and not funneled through a media channel.

"They need me," Durant said of the media, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock. "If I wasn't a free agent, none of this s--t would go on, right? None of this speculation about who I am, what's wrong with my mental, why I'm miserable, why I ain't happy with life. Nothing."

Durant's relationship with media has been increasingly contentious throughout the 2018-19 season, particularly in regard to his looming free agency. The reigning two-time Finals MVP has expressed his frustration of the coverage on a number of occasions, even having a bit of a blow-up after the New York Knicks freed up two max contract spots by trading Kristaps Porzingis.

