Warriors' Kevin Durant Says the Media Needs Him Ahead of 2019 NBA Free Agency

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors posts up against JaMychal Green #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter of Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

When Kevin Durant makes his free-agency decision this summer, it'll be on his own accord and not funneled through a media channel.

"They need me," Durant said of the media, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock. "If I wasn't a free agent, none of this s--t would go on, right? None of this speculation about who I am, what's wrong with my mental, why I'm miserable, why I ain't happy with life. Nothing."

Durant's relationship with media has been increasingly contentious throughout the 2018-19 season, particularly in regard to his looming free agency. The reigning two-time Finals MVP has expressed his frustration of the coverage on a number of occasions, even having a bit of a blow-up after the New York Knicks freed up two max contract spots by trading Kristaps Porzingis.

     

