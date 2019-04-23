Every Non-NBA Playoff Team's Key Offseason Decision

14 of 14

Nestled between a rock and a hard place in our nation's capital are the Washington Wizards—a semi-interesting team in the not-so-distant past that suddenly seems like it might be trapped.

Their supermax commitment to John Wall already appears an overpay after his body betrayed him in consecutive seasons. The cupboards are almost empty thanks to several win-now attempts that didn't produce much winning. Scott Brooks has raised as many questions as answers in three years on the job as head coach. The dismissal of longtime executive Ernie Grunfeld was overdue, but it's only progress if the Wizards tab the right replacement.

Now, Washington is forced to decide the fate of Bradley Beal, who'd be a no-brainer keeper under almost any other circumstances.

He's a 25-year-old two-time All-Star with a (relatively) reasonably priced contract. But he's also arguably the only asset the Wizards have, meaning he probably must be moved in order to assemble a rebuilding kit if a reset is indeed necessary.

He might be up for a supermax extension, and that could decide his fate. An All-NBA selection would make him eligible, so if he earns one and Washington doesn't extend the offer or he declines to sign it, that almost certainly puts the wheels in motion for a move. But if the supermax is removed from the equation, the Wizards must decide whether he's more valuable as a building block or a trade chip.

