Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Fined $25K for Throwing Ball at Referee During Nuggets Loss

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA fined San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan $25,000 after he threw the game ball at a referee during San Antonio's 117-103 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

DeRozan was whistled for a charge with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. He responded by throwing the ball in the direction of referee Scott Foster and was immediately ejected.

"Frustration," DeRozan said after the game when asked what led him to throw the ball, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I thought it was a bad call. Combination of both."

DeRozan's fine equals the one issued to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Marks received a one-game suspension as well after he entered the referees' locker room following the Nets' 112-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

By avoiding a suspension, DeRozan will be available in Game 5 on Tuesday, when the Spurs will look to take a 3-2 series lead in Denver. Through the first four games, the four-time All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

