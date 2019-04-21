EPL Results Week 35: Sunday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the co-top scorer in the Premier League, despite finding the net in a losing cause on Sunday. Arsenal striker Aubameyang joined Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City man Sergio Aguero on 19 league goals after scoring during the Gunners' 3-2 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's setback means Manchester United's hopes for a top-four finish are still alive, even after a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park, with Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson striking their 13th league goals of the campaign for the Toffees.

United need to recover in time for Wednesday's derby against City at Old Trafford. It's City's game in hand over Liverpool in the title race, a race the Reds once again control after winning 2-0 away at Cardiff City.

Liverpool didn't get goals from main men Salah or Sadio Mane, but they did enough to restore a two-point cushion over their nearest rivals.

Sunday Scores

Everton 4-0 Manchester United

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace

Cardiff City 0-2 Liverpool

Top Scorers (Per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 19

4. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 18

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

7. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 16

9. Richarlison, Everton: 13

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

9. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 13

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 35, 27, +59, 88

2. Manchester City: 34, 28, +65, 86

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 34, 22, +29, 67

4. Arsenal: 34, 20, +25, 66

5. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66

6. Manchester United: 34, 19, +15, 64

7. Everton: 35, 14, +6, 49

8. Watford: 34, 14, 0, 49

9. Leicester City: 35, 14, +1, 48

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 34, 13, -1, 48

11. West Ham United: 35, 12, -10, 43

12. Crystal Palace: 35, 12, -5, 42

13. Newcastle United: 35, 11, -9, 41

14. Bournemouth: 35, 12, -13, 41

15. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

16. Southampton: 34, 9, -17, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34, 9, -21, 34

18. Cardiff City: 35, 9, -35, 31

19. Fulham: 35, 6, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 35, 3, -49, 14

Arsenal were rocked early when Christian Benteke headed in after 17 minutes for his first goal in 19 matches. The Gunners had to wait until three minutes after the restart to draw level, but their patience was rewarded with a classy equaliser.

Alexandre Lacazette's reverse pass found Mesut Ozil in space in the box, and the mercurial playmaker chipped a cute finish. Unfortunately for Arsenal, the visitors were far from done and restored their lead through Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur.

The Gunners needed some inspiration and got it via Aubameyang, who scored after a terrific solo run to maintain his fine form against derby rivals:

Arsenal couldn't find an equaliser, leaving them just two points ahead of sixth-placed United, despite how handily the Red Devils were beaten on the blue half of Merseyside.

Goals from Richarlison and Sigurdsson staked Everton into a commanding lead at the break. Richarlison is making a happy habit of scoring against the division's elite clubs:

Getting on the scoresheet against United has never been a problem for Sigurdsson:

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City maestro also slid in an assist for Theo Walcott to wrap up the scoring. Left-back Lucas Digne had already thundered in a third with a superb hit from distance, as United were beaten physically and mentally in every phase.

United's faltering form is in stark contrast to bitter rivals Liverpool, who continue to find solutions in difficult fixtures. Cardiff tried to make the match physical and direct, but this Liverpool side isn't one to be bullied.

Instead, a midfield secured by Georginio Wijnaldum stayed strong and ably protected a back four led by Virgil van Dijk. Fittingly, it was Wijnaldum who opened the scoring three minutes before the hour mark.

Liverpool still had to weather pressure, but Van Dijk's central defensive partner Joel Matip answered the call with a resolute display:

The points weren't safe until James Milner stepped up to convert from the penalty spot inside the final 10 minutes. A spot-kick had been awarded after Bluebirds skipper Sean Morrison was judged to have felled Salah in the area.

Liverpool's defensive base, as well as the ability to get goals from a variety of sources, is why the Reds are taking City to the limit in this title race.