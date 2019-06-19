Islanders' Barry Trotz Wins 2019 Jack Adams Award

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz won the Jack Adams Award, given to the coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success.

He beat out Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube for the award announced on Wednesday.

Trotz led the Islanders to a 103-point season, ending a two-year playoff drought. The Islanders gave up the fewest goals on the season (196) and led the league in save percentage (.925), headlined by a stingy defense and the goalkeeping of Robin Lehner.

And unlike the Lightning, the Islanders weren't eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, instead sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins and reaching the second round before being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Cooper was perhaps the favorite for this award after the Lightning had an NHL-best 128 points in the 2018-19 season, 21 more points than any other team. The Lightning's 62 wins tied them for the most in NHL history with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and their 128 points left them just four shy of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132 points).

They scored 325 goals on the season, an amazing mark considering no other team reached 290. They had both the league's best power play, converting on 28.2 percent of their opportunities, and the best penalty kill (85 percent).

The Lightning's dominance made it all the more shocking when they were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a letdown of historical proportions.

As for Berube, he went 38-19-6 as the Blues' head coach after taking over on Nov. 19, earning an impressive 82 points in that span. The Blues were ninth in power-play goals (50) and killed off 81.5 percent of opposing power plays, also ninth in the league.

He led the Blues into the postseason as well after the team failed to qualify for the postseason a year ago, taking them all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Both Cooper and Berube would have been worthy winners, but Trotz ending the Islanders playoff drought behind the league's stingiest defense earned him the nod.