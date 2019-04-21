Donovan Mitchell Says Jazz Won't 'Lay Over'; Uses Cavs-Warriors as Inspiration

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz find themselves on the brink of elimination after falling down 3-0 in their series against the Houston Rockets with Saturday's 104-101 loss.

But star guard Donovan Mitchell isn't giving up hope just yet, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

He also referenced the Cleveland Cavaliers overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals as inspiration for a potential Utah recovery:

Mitchell scored 34 points in Saturday's loss, but he did so inefficiently, shooting just 9-of-27 from the field.

"That's just my role, and I can't miss that many shots," he said after the game, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "I've got to be able to hit those, and we've got to capitalize."

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

While Mitchell has averaged 21.3 points and 2.0 steals per game during the series, he's shot just 32.8 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three and 63.6 percent from the charity stripe. If Utah is going to pull off the improbable comeback, all of those numbers will need to improve significantly.

But history suggests the Jazz won't be able to recover. According to J. Michael of USA Today, "NBA and ABA teams are 0-146 all-time" when trailing 3-0 in a playoff series. Even Mitchell dramatically improving his efficiency likely won't be enough to overcome those odds.