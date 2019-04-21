Donovan Mitchell Says Jazz Won't 'Lay Over'; Uses Cavs-Warriors as Inspiration

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 20: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz shoots a free-throw against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz find themselves on the brink of elimination after falling down 3-0 in their series against the Houston Rockets with Saturday's 104-101 loss.

But star guard Donovan Mitchell isn't giving up hope just yet, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

He also referenced the Cleveland Cavaliers overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals as inspiration for a potential Utah recovery:

Mitchell scored 34 points in Saturday's loss, but he did so inefficiently, shooting just 9-of-27 from the field. 

"That's just my role, and I can't miss that many shots," he said after the game, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "I've got to be able to hit those, and we've got to capitalize."

While Mitchell has averaged 21.3 points and 2.0 steals per game during the series, he's shot just 32.8 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three and 63.6 percent from the charity stripe. If Utah is going to pull off the improbable comeback, all of those numbers will need to improve significantly. 

But history suggests the Jazz won't be able to recover. According to J. Michael of USA Today, "NBA and ABA teams are 0-146 all-time" when trailing 3-0 in a playoff series. Even Mitchell dramatically improving his efficiency likely won't be enough to overcome those odds.

