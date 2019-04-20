Video: Watch Joel Embiid Call Jared Dudley a Nobody After 76ers vs. Nets Game 4

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to the media after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After the two were part of an on-court altercation in Game 4, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had strong words for Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley following a 112-108 Sixers victory on Saturday in New York.

Embiid started his postgame interview with TNT by calling Dudley a "nobody":

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

"I mean, first of all, he's a nobody," Embiid said.

Shots. Fired.

Dudley sparked an in-game scuffle early in the second half by shoving Embiid following the Sixers big man's hard foul on Nets center Jarrett Allen, who was also the recipient of an elbow to the face from Embiid in Game 2:

Dudley and Philadelphia star Jimmy Butler were ejected from Game 4 for their roles in the skirmish. Embiid was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

Embiid remained in the game because he kept his composure as the situation escalated.

"When, you know, opponents try to do stuff like that, that's just to get us out of the game," Embiid told TNT. "I'm too valuable for my team. That's why I didn't react. I did not do anything. And I didn't think that was a flagrant foul because I played the ball, too. In that type of situation, I've just got to stay composed and be mature and let it go because my teammates need me more than they need him. You know, I've just got to be mature."

When tempers ran high, Brooklyn held a six-point lead just minutes into the third quarter. The Butler-less Sixers would go on to outscore the Nets 51-41 the rest of the way to escape with the win and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The key to victory? It was Embiid, who finished with a game-high 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals.

In other words, the two-time All-Star is correct in saying that he is too valuable to his team to get himself thrown out of games.

There may still be more to come in this budding rivalry, as the Nets and the 76ers will once again go head-to-head on the court Tuesday in Game 5 as the series shifts back to Philadelphia.

Related

    Embiid Can Carry 76ers as Far as He Wants

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Can Carry 76ers as Far as He Wants

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid (Knee) to Start Game 4 vs. Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid (Knee) to Start Game 4 vs. Nets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Boban Proving He's More Than a 7'3" 'Cartoon'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boban Proving He's More Than a 7'3" 'Cartoon'

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Proved He Can Still Carry Thunder, but Is It Enough?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Proved He Can Still Carry Thunder, but Is It Enough?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report