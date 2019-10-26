76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Pistons with Sprained Ankle Injury; Return Unknown

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is out Saturday against the Detroit Pistons because of a sprained right ankle, according to NBA.com.

The skilled center suffered the injury during Wednesday's season-opening win over the Boston Celtics.

Embiid has been plagued by injuries since being picked third overall in 2014. The 7-footer missed the first two full seasons of his career because of foot issues, and a knee injury limited him to 31 games in his first season on the court in 2016-17. He also missed time in 2017-18 after suffering an orbital fracture late in the year.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

While he averaged 63.5 games over the past two years, the 25-year-old has yet to appear in more than 64 games during a regular season. That's a mark he reached last season despite being hampered by back and knee issues, while a lingering knee injury caused him to miss a postseason game as well.

Philadelphia has no shortage of experience playing without Embiid, but that doesn't make replacing him any easier. Embiid established career highs in both scoring (27.5 ppg) and rebounding (13.6 rpg) last season while earning his second consecutive All-Star selection.

With Ben Simmons, Al Horford and Tobias Harris, the Sixers still have plenty of talent to compete in the Eastern Conference even if Embiid spends some time on the shelf this season. In the meantime, head coach Brett Brown will likely use some combination of Horford and Kyle O'Quinn to hold down the 5-spot.