Mets' Francisco Lindor Exits vs. Pirates After Suffering Apparent Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was forced to leave Friday's road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after appearing to tweak something on a swing:

Lindor is in his first season with the Mets after coming over as part of a six-player trade from Cleveland. He later signed a 10-year extension worth $341 million just before Opening Day.

The 27-year-old got off to a slow start, hitting .182 in late May. However, he's since improved and entered Friday hitting .227 with 11 home runs in 86 games.

Any missed time would be especially disappointing for the Mets, who are looking for elite production from a player who has proved himself as one of the best in the majors at his position.

In six seasons in Cleveland, Lindor earned four All-Star selections with two Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Gloves, showcasing his ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game. He also finished in the top 10 in MVP voting three times during this stretch.

The shortstop has also been especially durable throughout his career and recently played every game during the shortened 2020 season. Only once in his five full major league seasons did he miss more than four games.

While his latest injury is cause for concern, particularly because he barely got out of the batter's box to run to first, his track record tells us he could return to the field as soon as possible.