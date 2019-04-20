Look: Yankees' Clint Frazier Wears Custom Nigel Sylvester, Jerry Lorenzo Cleats

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees reacts during his at-bat during the third inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 12, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is going out of his way to make sure fans pay attention to the cleats he wears during games. 

Frazier is taking standard pairs of Nike athletic sneakers and modifying them to be used on a baseball field:

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia had fun with the experiment, putting a picture of Timberland boots on Instagram with the caption suggesting they were Frazier's "next cleats."

An old Nike ad campaign ended with Spike Lee concluding "It's gotta be the shoes" that make Michael Jordan the best basketball player in the universe. 

Frazier isn't quite the best baseball player in the universe because Mike Trout still exists, but his specially made cleats have paid off. The 24-year-old has already tied his career high with four homers in 15 games this season.

Related

    Nathan Eovaldi Placed on 10-Day IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nathan Eovaldi Placed on 10-Day IL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Turns Expensive Shoes into Cleats

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Turns Expensive Shoes into Cleats

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Jacob deGrom Is Throwing Again and It ‘Felt Good’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jacob deGrom Is Throwing Again and It ‘Felt Good’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Indians Activate Francisco Lindor

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians Activate Francisco Lindor

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report