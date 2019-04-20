Look: Yankees' Clint Frazier Wears Custom Nigel Sylvester, Jerry Lorenzo Cleats

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is going out of his way to make sure fans pay attention to the cleats he wears during games.

Frazier is taking standard pairs of Nike athletic sneakers and modifying them to be used on a baseball field:

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia had fun with the experiment, putting a picture of Timberland boots on Instagram with the caption suggesting they were Frazier's "next cleats."

An old Nike ad campaign ended with Spike Lee concluding "It's gotta be the shoes" that make Michael Jordan the best basketball player in the universe.

Frazier isn't quite the best baseball player in the universe because Mike Trout still exists, but his specially made cleats have paid off. The 24-year-old has already tied his career high with four homers in 15 games this season.