Report: Manchester United Open to Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez Summer Sales

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to let the duo go as part of a summer rebuild at Old Trafford. It's added that Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are potential suitors for Lukaku.

As Ducker relayed, the Belgian's representative, Federico Pastorello, said Lukaku would be "very open" to a transfer to Italy in the summer.

"Antonio Conte has been linked with Inter and Juventus and it is thought the former Chelsea manager, who is also represented by Pastorello, would be interested in signing Lukaku if he landed either of those jobs," Ducker added.

The Telegraph writer provided more details about Lukaku's potential exit on Twitter:

United are also reportedly ready to move Sanchez on, although his weekly wage of £500,000 is said to be a major stumbling block in facilitating any sale. Additionally, there is significant uncertainty around the futures of Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Eric Bailly and David de Gea.

Lukaku was one of the premier goalscorers in English football when he arrived at Old Trafford, having excelled during his time at Everton.

The Belgium international enjoyed a tremendous start to his United career and appeared poised to kick on to another level in Manchester. However, he's been inconsistent in the main during his two seasons at the club.

In 2017-18, he scored 16 times for United in the Premier League, while this term he has netted 12 goals in 29 appearances in the top flight.

The forward has enjoyed a tremendous recent spell of form, as he helped United advance to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with two goals in a dramatic 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain (U.S. only):

While Lukaku has always been a reliable finisher, other areas of his game often let him down.

Football journalist Tom McDermott said some parts of Lukaku's play prevent him from being an elite centre-forward:

Football writer Liam Canning said he would like to see some fresh blood up front:

Now 25, Lukaku should be approaching the peak years of his career. While he enjoys bursts of goalscoring form, he doesn't appear to have done enough to convince Solskjaer he is good enough to be a regular fixture at United.

The Red Devils' next match is against Everton on Sunday, with Lukaku returning to his former club for the first time since his transfer.

A strong performance at Goodison Park to help United stay in the hunt for the top four and a UEFA Champions League place for next season would be a good starting point if he wants to change opinions at Old Trafford.