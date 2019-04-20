Wilfried Zaha Says He Wants UCL Football Amid Arsenal, Manchester United Rumours

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has said he is ready to leave the club in order to play UEFA Champions League football.

The forward has been outstanding for the Eagles in recent years and is adored by the supporters at Selhurst Park. However, despite having signed a new long-term deal with the club last summer, Zaha told Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail he would be willing to move on to sample elite European football:

"For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies. I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer.

"I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. And I'll do the rest."

The Palace Twitter account offered a reminder of what Zaha is capable of recently, with this highlight package from the 1-0 win over Newcastle United:

In the report, it's noted that Arsenal are "big fans" of the Ivory Coast international, whereas the chances of a return to Manchester United are said to have "increased" following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's long-term boss.

Additionally, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are reported to be admirers of the Eagles star. Kajumba said an offer "well above £50 million" will need to be lodged before Crystal Palace consider any transfer.

Zaha agreed to join United from Crystal Palace in 2013. The move didn't work out for the player and he eventually return to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal in 2015; during his time as a United player, he worked under Solskjaer during a loan stint at Cardiff City.

In his second spell with Palace he's progressed into one of the most effective wide players in the top flight. Per WhoScored.com, Zaha is a difficult man to get the ball off:

Often, defenders have to resort to fouling the 26-year-old in order to contain him:

Given he didn't cut it at United, some elite sides may be wary of spending huge money on Zaha. In addition, his goalscoring record isn't as good as it should be for someone with his ability, as he's netted just eight times in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

If he was part of a more attack-minded team, those numbers would surely increase and with some fine-tuning to his game, Zaha has all the attributes to become one of the best players in the division. Crucially, it appears as though he is ready to take the next step in his career too.