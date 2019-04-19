Red Sox Trade Blake Swihart, Bonus-Pool Money to Diamondbacks for Marcus Wilson

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Three days after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox, Blake Swihart has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox announced Friday they acquired minor league outfielder Marcus Wilson from Arizona for Swihart and international bonus pool money.

Swihart was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room for Sandy Leon on Boston's 25-man roster.

The move was surprising because Swihart was Boston's top-ranked prospect in 2015 and had only received sporadic playing time in the previous four seasons. He won the backup catching job out of spring training this campaign by beating out Leon.

With the Red Sox off to a sluggish 6-13 start in 2019, they are searching for any type of spark that will help them defend their World Series title.

Swihart was hitting .231/.310/.385 in 12 games at the time he was designated for assignment. Arizona is a great fit for him because the team is in the midst of a long-term rebuild. The 27-year-old will likely be given regular at-bats, either as a catcher or in a corner outfield position.

Wilson, 22, joins the Red Sox's system after spending the past five seasons with the Diamondbacks organization. MLB.com ranked him as Arizona's No. 20 prospect coming into 2019. The California native is currently in Double-A and has a .255/.350/.377 slash line in 391 career minor league games.