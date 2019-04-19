Look: A's Appear to Jab Kevin Durant in Newspaper Ad on Khris Davis' New Deal

Look: A's Appear to Jab Kevin Durant in Newspaper Ad on Khris Davis' New DealApril 19, 2019
The Oakland Athletics had some fun at the expense of fans in the city who might be nervous that Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors this summer.
After slugger Khris Davis signed a two-year extension with the A's on Thursday, the team sent out this tweet with a tongue-in-cheek banner attached:
Oakland Athletics @Athletics
Keep Khrushing. Khris Davis remains "Rooted In Oakland" with a contract extension through the 2021 season. #RootedInOakland https://t.co/se7xyQFUn7 https://t.co/2BAJnOs9GR
The story doesn't end there. The Athletics also took out a full-page ad in Friday's edition of the San Francisco Chronicle with the same "KD commits to Oakland" banner.
Durant has led the Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles with a strong chance for a third one this summer, but his future with the franchise has been a hot topic of conversation.
The Athletic's Frank Isola reported earlier this month that Durant could team up with Kyrie Irving on the New York Knicks.
Fortunately for Oakland, there's more than one quality KD in the city for fans to cheer for.
