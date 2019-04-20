Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoApril 20, 2019
Real Madrid are out to get back to winning ways when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side men look to climb La Liga's ranks and close the gap on Atletico Madrid.
Leganes held Real to a 1-1 draw in their clash on Monday, leaving the Madrid heavyweights four points behind second-place Atleti with only six games remaining.
Athletic have already taken points off Real this term and drew 1-1 at San Mames when Julen Lopetegui was at the helm in September. Two managerial changes later, they'll hope to clinch a second win in four games with Zidane back at the wheel.
Los Blancos will be guaranteed to finish below rivals and leaders Barcelona this season if they fail to beat Athletic Bilbao and the Blaugrana clinch a victory at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Date: Sunday, April 21
Time: 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)
TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)
Odds
Real Madrid: 1-2
Draw: 10-3
Athletic Bilbao: 5-1
Via Oddschecker.com.
Preview
Real are 1-2 favourites to take three points from Los Leones after winning only one of their last three games and having already dropped points against Gaizka Garitano's side this campaign.
They face a task in restoring form after winning their first three games under Zidane, hoping to improve upon the defensive mistakes that saw them concede poorly at Leganes, via Eleven Sports (UK only):
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| GOAL! | Leganes take the lead against Real Madrid! Jonathan Silva puts the home side in front just before half time 👏 https://t.co/WZlfK6W2N3
While that performance was underwhelming on Real's behalf, Leganes' home record against La Liga's bigger outfits is worth taking into account, per The Spanish Football Podcast:
The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast
FT Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid. The crowd bouncing at Butarque after another great home result. No team in the top SEVEN of La Liga have won at Butarque this season (Real Madrid never looked like winning this game).
Fortunately for them, Athletic have won only three of their 15 matches away from home. Not as fortunately for Real, two of those away wins have come in their last four trips, with Athletic triumphing at Huesca and Girona.
Real have had to make do with a raft of significant first-team injuries in recent matches, and Carlos Forjanes of AS wrote Sergio Ramos, Vinicius Junior and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remain unavailable. Striker Mariano Diaz is also sidelined through injury, while Toni Kroos reportedly a doubt.
It's an unwelcome dilemma for Zidane, although one who seems likely to keep his place in the engine room is 20-year-old Federico Valverde, who has impressed greatly since the French tactician returned.
Not even the youngster's blossoming form could prevent the draw at Leganes, after which ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan described a downtrodden Zidane:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Very downbeat Zidane afterwards didn't hang around too long at press conference, but admitted everyone at Madrid "must do better" https://t.co/uEXnOd6wPe
Garitano has led Athletic to a run of three wins in four games, losing only once in their seven games leading up to Sunday's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Their last result was a satisfying 3-2 victory over relegation candidates Rayo Vallecano, when forward Inaki Williams brought his goal tally up to 12 for the season (UK only):
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| GOAL! | Inaki Williams has his brace, and Athletic Bilbao are back in front! 🦁 What a match in #LaLiga 🙌 https://t.co/WgK8og55lY
The 24-year-old has had only one direct goal involvement in six meetings with Los Blancos, per Transfermarkt, but has netted in four of Athletic's last five league games travelling to Madrid.
Athletic could still feasibly finish as high as fourth in La Liga, and a vulnerable Real would be smart not to underestimate a motivated group of guests in Week 33.
