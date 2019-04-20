Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are out to get back to winning ways when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side men look to climb La Liga's ranks and close the gap on Atletico Madrid.

Leganes held Real to a 1-1 draw in their clash on Monday, leaving the Madrid heavyweights four points behind second-place Atleti with only six games remaining.

Athletic have already taken points off Real this term and drew 1-1 at San Mames when Julen Lopetegui was at the helm in September. Two managerial changes later, they'll hope to clinch a second win in four games with Zidane back at the wheel.

Los Blancos will be guaranteed to finish below rivals and leaders Barcelona this season if they fail to beat Athletic Bilbao and the Blaugrana clinch a victory at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Odds

Real Madrid: 1-2

Draw: 10-3

Athletic Bilbao: 5-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Real are 1-2 favourites to take three points from Los Leones after winning only one of their last three games and having already dropped points against Gaizka Garitano's side this campaign.

They face a task in restoring form after winning their first three games under Zidane, hoping to improve upon the defensive mistakes that saw them concede poorly at Leganes, via Eleven Sports (UK only):

While that performance was underwhelming on Real's behalf, Leganes' home record against La Liga's bigger outfits is worth taking into account, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

Fortunately for them, Athletic have won only three of their 15 matches away from home. Not as fortunately for Real, two of those away wins have come in their last four trips, with Athletic triumphing at Huesca and Girona.

Real have had to make do with a raft of significant first-team injuries in recent matches, and Carlos Forjanes of AS wrote Sergio Ramos, Vinicius Junior and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remain unavailable. Striker Mariano Diaz is also sidelined through injury, while Toni Kroos reportedly a doubt.

It's an unwelcome dilemma for Zidane, although one who seems likely to keep his place in the engine room is 20-year-old Federico Valverde, who has impressed greatly since the French tactician returned.

Not even the youngster's blossoming form could prevent the draw at Leganes, after which ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan described a downtrodden Zidane:

Garitano has led Athletic to a run of three wins in four games, losing only once in their seven games leading up to Sunday's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Their last result was a satisfying 3-2 victory over relegation candidates Rayo Vallecano, when forward Inaki Williams brought his goal tally up to 12 for the season (UK only):

The 24-year-old has had only one direct goal involvement in six meetings with Los Blancos, per Transfermarkt, but has netted in four of Athletic's last five league games travelling to Madrid.

Athletic could still feasibly finish as high as fourth in La Liga, and a vulnerable Real would be smart not to underestimate a motivated group of guests in Week 33.