Steve Yzerman Reportedly to Be Named Red Wings New General Manager

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A Hall of Famer and Detroit Red Wings legend is reportedly coming back to the only NHL team he ever played for during his illustrious career.

After the Red Wings announced they would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET Friday with Christopher Ilitch, Steve Yzerman and Ken Holland, Gord Miller of TSN reported they will use it to introduce Yzerman as their new general manager.

Holland, who was the general manager, will remain with the team as the senior vice president.

Detroit selected Yzerman fourth overall in the 1983 NHL entry draft, and he played 22 seasons and won three Stanley Cups with the team. Two of those Stanley Cups came in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998.

The nine-time All-Star won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's Most Outstanding Player, the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship.

He also scored more than 100 points in six straight seasons.

Yzerman was the general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010 until just before the 2018-19 campaign when he stepped down. Ansar Khan of MLive noted he did so to spend more time with his family but remained a consultant for the team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs after Tampa Bay tied the NHL record with 62 wins during the regular season. Now, Yzerman will have a challenging job in front of him with Detroit, as the Red Wings missed the playoffs in each of the last three years.