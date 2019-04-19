Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Semi-Final Fixtures

NAPLES, ITALY - APRIL 18: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal is challenged by Vlad Chiriches of Napoli during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match between S.S.C. Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo on April 18, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Arsenal, Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt and Valencia are the four teams still standing in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League following the completion of the quarter-final stage on Thursday. 

The two English sides have been kept apart, with Arsenal taking on Los Che in the last four and Chelsea meeting Frankfurt after the German club's brilliant comeback in the quarters.

The semi-final first legs will take place on Thursday, May 2, and the second legs a week later on Thursday, May 9.

Here are the fixtures in full, with all matches scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET):

Arsenal and Valencia both made relatively easy work of their quarter-final ties.

The Gunners impressed with a 3-0 aggregate win over Napoli, which was completed with a 1-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo in Thursday's second leg:

Valencia, meanwhile, thrashed fellow Spanish side Villarreal 5-1 across the two legs of their last-eight tie.

Chelsea were also comfortable against Slavia Prague, although there were some nervy moments at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues went into half-time with a 5-1 aggregate lead, but two quick-fire goals from Petr Sevcik soon after the break made things more competitive (U.S. only):

Frankfurt, meanwhile, overturned a 4-2 first-leg deficit against Benfica by winning 2-0 at the PSD Bank Arena to advance on away goals.

An all-English Europa League final looks a distinct possibility in 2019 as Arsenal and Chelsea will likely go into their respective semis favourites to reach May 29's showpiece in Baku.

Given the pair are both also fighting for a Premier League top-four spot as they aim to return to the UEFA Champions League next season, there would be an extra level of intrigue if the two London rivals do end up fighting for the trophy. 

