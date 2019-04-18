Video: Nick Wright Says Warriors Sent Tape of Pat Beverley's Defense to NBA

Noah Graham/Getty Images

In Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers' first-round Western Conference playoff series, Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley were ejected in the fourth quarter. The dual ejections came after Durant bodied Beverley into the scorer's table, and Beverley got up to retaliate.

While Durant initiated that particular incident, however, Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright explained on his television show First Things First: Cris Carter and Nick Wright that the Warriors are concerned about Beverley's defending:

"Here's the other thing, and I don't know how many people know this, the Warriors team—the organization—sent the NBA a bunch of clips leading up to Game 3 of what they think is Patrick Beverley holding, clutching, grabbing, pushing.

"Man, I get that. ... But KD is not getting beat in this matchup because he's not getting calls. ... The Warriors feel, I've been told, like they are letting Beverley get away with things that they wouldn't let him get away with against a guy his size. That's all true. That is the reality of the NBA. ... The solve for the Warriors is not the referees call some fouls on Patrick Beverley."

Game 2 saw the Clippers come from 31 points behind to defeat the Warriors 135-131—the largest comeback in NBA playoff history—and even the series at 1-1.

Beverley fouled out with 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, which proves referees are calling fouls on the notoriously aggressive point guard, even if they're not the fouls Golden State wants.

Game 3 will begin Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. EST from the Staples Center.