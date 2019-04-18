Moussa Sissoko Missed Disallowed Man City Goal: 'In My Head We Were Eliminated'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Moussa Sissoko had to be told by a member of Tottenham Hotspur's staff that they had advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after he went straight to the dressing room following the disallowed Raheem Sterling goal that looked to be Manchester City's winner.

Spurs reached the competition's semi-final for the first time since 1962 on away goals after a topsy-turvy 4-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Because of Spurs' 1-0 victory in the first leg, City knew they had to win by two clear goals from the moment Heung-Min Son made it 1-1 in the seventh minute on Wednesday.

So when Sterling found the back of the net in stoppage time to make it 5-3 on the night, City looked to have snatched the semi-final spot from Spurs' grasp, leading to bedlam at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the goal was subsequently ruled out by VAR because Sergio Aguero was offside in the buildup, meaning Tottenham advanced to the last four, where they will take on Ajax (U.S. only):

For Sissoko, though, who had been forced off the pitch through injury just before half-time, the game was up, as he headed straight for the dressing room when Sterling scored, as he told L'Equipe (h/t Ben Collins of BBC Sport):

"I was on the bench when I saw the goal that made it 5-3. I was so upset that I returned directly to the dressing room. I was alone, no-one had accompanied me, no TV screen was broadcasting the game. In my head we were eliminated. Then one of the staff members entered the dressing room and told me: 'Incredible, we did it!'

"I said: 'How did we do it?' At that moment, he told me that the goal had been disallowed. So I put on a t-shirt, I forgot about my injury and I ran outside to join the others, not to miss the celebrations for such a historic moment. It was an incredible, emotional shock."

Spurs consequently have a chance to reach the Champions League final.

Ajax have been brilliant in the 2018-19 tournament, eliminating holders Real Madrid in the last 16 and then Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the quarter-finals:

They will be tough opponents for Spurs, but the north London side likely fancy their chances of beating Ajax more than they would Barcelona or Liverpool, who will compete in the other semi-final.

Tottenham meet City again at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

While it would be too much to ask for a repeat of Wednesday's classic, it should be another thrilling game, as Spurs are fighting to remain in the top four and City are fighting for the title.