Matt Chapman, Athletics Snap Astros' 10-Game Win Streak with 2-1 Win

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Houston Astros aren't invincible after all.

Houston had its 10-game winning streak that included sweeps of the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners come to an end Wednesday when it lost 2-1 to the A's at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Chapman proved to be the difference when he launched a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the home team up for good.

Oakland started the scoring in the second inning when Jurickson Profar drove in Mark Canha with an RBI double, although the Astros battled back to tie the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Michael Brantley.

The Athletics' pitching was ultimately too much for the visitors, as starter Frankie Montas allowed the single run and three hits with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Lou Trivino (1.2 innings and three strikeouts) and Blake Treinen closed the door from there, with the latter escaping a jam in the ninth inning with a strikeout of Robinson Chirinos to end the game.

While it's a bit early in the season to be watching the standings, the Athletics will need plenty of head-to-head wins over the Astros to contend in the American League West after they reached the postseason as a wild card last year.

Houston won the division the last two years and sports a 2.5-game lead over the fourth-place Athletics in the early going this season.