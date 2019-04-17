Von Miller Says Dwayne Haskins 'Would Be My Pick' for Broncos in 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Although Von Miller might not be in the draft room for the Denver Broncos later this month, he's made his thoughts known about what the team should do when it is on the clock.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the linebacker is a big fan of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins after the two spent some time together recently.

"That would be my pick," Miller said of Haskins.

The Broncos have the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which could potentially be a decent landing spot for Haskins.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the quarterback as the No. 19 overall player in the class and the No. 2 player at his position behind only Kyler Murray. While there could be some QB-needy teams ahead of them, including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a chance these teams and others go in a different direction.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2015.

The team's last first-round quarterback, Paxton Lynch, hasn't worked out, while Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum served as little more than fill-ins. Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to be the team's starter in 2019, but the squad could use a young player who can take over down the line.

Even with significant changes in the last few years, the Broncos still have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, which could be enough to carry the team to the playoffs if the offense does its job. Miller likely just wants a quarterback who can manage the game and help guide the team to victory.

After throwing 50 passing touchdowns in his only season as a starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins could be the perfect fit.