MLB Trade Rumors: Rangers' Mike Minor Receiving Interest from Phillies, Mets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Mike Minor #23 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NL East rivals Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are reportedly each in the trade market for Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor.

On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported both teams are "showing strong interest" in Minor, who owns a 2.60 ERA through four starts in 2019.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    The Greatest Play of Elvis Andrus’ Career

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    The Greatest Play of Elvis Andrus’ Career

    Lone Star Ball
    via Lone Star Ball

    Wednesday Morning Links

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    Wednesday Morning Links

    Lone Star Ball
    via Lone Star Ball

    How Altuve Mashes at Only 5'6" 💣

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Altuve Mashes at Only 5'6" 💣

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Patience or Panic on Most Alarming Early Slumps? 🚨

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    Patience or Panic on Most Alarming Early Slumps? 🚨

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report