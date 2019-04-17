Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Defence, Paul Pogba After Barcelona Loss

Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Defence, Paul Pogba After Barcelona LossApril 17, 2019
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticised the team following the loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, focusing on their poor defensive display and the performance of Paul Pogba.
After losing the first leg of their quarter-final tie 1-0 at Old Trafford, Barcelona brushed the Red Devils aside at the Camp Nou. Two goals from Lionel Messi in the first half gave United a mountain to climb, before Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0 after the break.
Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Goal) following the loss, Neville said the Red Devils require a total defensive overhaul.
"The coaching staff will see there's a massive gulf between Europe's best teams and where Manchester United are at," he said. "Manchester United need to revamp their squad—there is no doubt about that. [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] needs a new defence in its entirety I would say."
"The coaching staff will see there's a massive gulf between Europe's best teams and where #MUFC are at. Manchester United need to revamp their squad - he needs a new defence in its entirety." #beINUCL #BARMUN 📺 HD11 https://t.co/3G3xq0L9ZI
On the night, Messi was too good for the United players, although the team's defensive play left a lot to be desired (U.S. only):
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Barcelona cruised to the #UCL semifinals behind a Messi brace and a Coutinho worldie 🔴🔵 https://t.co/4xZR2mBsWU
After the match, the manager said the club have a lot of work to do if they are to reach the summit of the game again:
Ole Gunnar Solskjær admits Manchester United face 'rebuilding job' after Barcelona defeat https://t.co/XcfnvzBsQK By @DTguardian https://t.co/39IbSsAHGc
When he arrived at the Red Devils in 2016, many anticipated Pogba would be the man the team was built around.
After enjoying a brilliant run of form when Solskjaer was initially appointed manager, the France international has struggled again in recent weeks. Neville said he was well below his best in the loss in Catalonia.
"Pogba is now playing how he was pre-Ole's arrival," he noted. "I thought tonight he was really poor, rolling his foot over the ball all the time, playing for himself, not popping up and moving, [he] didn't look interested at times. But he's a great player, and he can be a great player. He just has to get his focus back."
Spanish football journalist Andy West commented on what was a challenging night for the Frenchman:
If Pogba really is joining Real Madrid, this will be a useful early exercise in learning to fruitlessly chase after Lionel Messi all night.
There's no doubt United have bigger issues to resolve than Pogba this summer, though, with the defence having long been in need of some refurbishment.
Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young were at a loss as to how to contain their opponents and made rash decisions throughout the contest.
The United Religion Twitter account summed up how little progress United have made in defence:
4 of that back 5 started against Basel in 2011 when we were knocked out in the group stage. 8 seasons ago. EIGHT.
Mark Ogden of ESPN FC was critical of the type of recruitment the Red Devils have done in the past:
Ashley Young bearing the brunt of criticism from last night, but he’s a 33 year old converted winger playing at full-back, mainly against Lionel Messi, in a poor team. Issue is the recruitment that has led to a converted 33 year old winger marking Messi in the Nou Camp.
The magnitude of the job facing Solskjaer has been highlighted recently, with United now having lost five of their previous seven games. After their elimination from the Champions League, their focus will now shift to the Premier League, where they will be seeking to secure a top-four finish.
However, with a trip to Everton on Sunday followed by matches with Manchester City and Chelsea, things are unlikely to get easier for Solskjaer in the short term. He needs time and support to sort this team out in the long term.
