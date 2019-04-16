Lakers Rivals Reportedly in 'Shock and Relief' LA Hasn't Pursued Big-Name Execs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: View of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the floor of the UCLA Health Training Center, their training faculity, on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly haven't pursued a number of marquee executives as their organization is in flux, much to the relief of rival teams. 

With Luke Walton out as head coach and Magic Johnson out as president of basketball operations, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported "there is both shock and relief" the Purple and Gold haven't gone after Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors, R.C. Buford of the San Antonio Spurs or Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

            

