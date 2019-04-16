Yankees News: Greg Bird Put on Injured List with Plantar Fascia Tear

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees placed first baseman Greg Bird on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left plantar fascia tear, a move retroactive to Sunday.

The team selected the contract of infielder Mike Ford in a corresponding roster move.

It had been a tough start to the 2019 season for Bird prior to this transaction. The 26-year-old was hitting just .171/.293/.257 with just one extra-base hit, a solo home run. That also represented his only RBI of the season in 10 games.

He has 16 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances this season, which puts him at a clip of 39 percent.

Bird appeared to be a potential star on the rise as he hit .261 with 11 home runs in 46 games while getting his feet wet in the majors in 2015. However, he has not been the same since undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in February 2016.

He has hit .194 with 21 home runs since the start of the 2017 season, striking out in 26 percent of his plate appearances since then.

Not only did Bird miss the entire 2016 campaign as he recovered from surgery, but he has since gone under the knife in each of the past two years as well. He was limited to 48 games in 2017 due to an os trigonum in his right ankle, and he missed nearly the first two months of last season after undergoing right foot surgery late in spring training.

Bird joins what it is already a crowded injured list in the Bronx. Pitcher Luis Severino, third baseman Miguel Andujar, reliever Dellin Betances, outfielder Aaron Hicks, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and shortstop Didi Gregorius are all currently sidelined by injuries.