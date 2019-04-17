Champions League 2019: Wednesday Live Stream, Odds for Quarter-Final Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City are the favourites to win during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action, going into the return legs of their tie against FC Porto and Manchester City, respectively.

Oddschecker shows City at 6-19 odds despite losing 1-0 in the first leg, while Spurs come in at 10-1. A draw―after 90 minutes―carries odds of 5-1.

In the other match, Liverpool are a strong 15-13 advantage after their 2-0 win in the first leg, compared to 29-10 for the hosts. A draw sits at 13-5.

Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET and can be streamed live via the BT Sport App in the UK and B/R Live in the USA.

City and Spurs will meet twice in the span of days in what should be the two biggest matches of the season for the Sky Blues.

They could be knocked out of the Champions League and suffer a major setback in the title race but will likely be favoured to win both matches thanks to their incredible depth and overall talent.

Manager Pep Guardiola told reporters ahead of the first meeting, on Wednesday, he has a full squad to call upon:

Guardiola made a few puzzling decisions in the first leg, keeping Kevin De Bruyne on the bench until the final minutes and starting Riyad Mahrez ahead of Leroy Sane or Bernardo Silva. Both the latter and the Belgian are expected to start this time around, giving the hosts more creativity in the attacking third.

Spurs will be without Harry Kane, who suffered an injury in the first leg, and Lucas Moura is in line to replace him after bagging a hat-trick during the weekend. As shared by Sky Sport Statto, his performance against Huddersfield broke a long dry spell of hat-trick scorers not named Kane for Spurs:

A single away goal could have a major impact on this tie, setting up an intriguing tactical battle. With Moura and Heung-Min Son, the visitors will have a ton of pace on the pitch, opening up counter-attacking opportunities against City's possession-based style of play.

Liverpool will sport a comfortable two-goal lead in Portugal at kick-off, and while the Reds were lucky not to concede at home, they also could have scored more than twice.

They're expected to bag an all-important away goal at the Estadio Do Dragao, given the fact they've averaged better than two goals per match under manager Jurgen Klopp:

The return of Hector Herrera should be a major boost for the hosts, who know they'll have to score at least four goals if the Reds get the away goal. Expect plenty of fireworks in Portugal.