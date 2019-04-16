Russell Wilson: 'Seattle, We Got a Deal,' Reportedly Now NFL's Best-Paid Player

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Russell Wilson appeared to confirm he has agreed a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks that will reportedly see him become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Wilson confirmed on his Twitter account that he is set to sign an extension with the Seahawks:

"Hey, Seattle, we got a deal," he said. "Go Hawks. But I'ma see ya'll in the morning. Time for ya'll to go to bed."

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided more details on the contract, with Wilson said to have signed a lucrative four-year extension to keep him at CenturyLink Field beyond 2019:

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted there is a no-trade stipulation inserted into the quarterback's contract:

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was pleased with the news:

As Brady Henderson of ESPN relayed, Wilson had set a midnight deadline on April 15 to agree any extension and the video he posted came 45 minutes after that time passed.

Wilson had a year left to run on his previous deal with the Seahawks, although his representatives reportedly made clear a new contract needed to be agreed by the deadline. Henderson noted the 30-year-old was set to make $17 million in his final season.

"The deal was apparently finished after four days of negotiations between the Seahawks and Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, who arrived at the team's headquarters Friday," the report added.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted there was interest in the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback from the New York Giants and discussed the potential knock-on effects Wilson's lucrative contract may have for the rest of the Seattle roster:

The end of the saga surrounding Wilson will be a relief to all associated with Seattle, as the quarterback is the face of the franchise.

Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since his rookie season in 2012, with his blend of passing and rushing skill making him difficult to contain. In 2013, he led Seattle to its first-ever Super Bowl, where the team inflicted a 43-8 mauling of the Denver Broncos.

In 2018, the Seahawks made it to the playoffs, only to lose to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card game. In the regular season, Wilson threw a career-best 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as rushing 376 yards.