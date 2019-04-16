WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019: Moves That Must Happen on SmackDown

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On the heels of WWE's massive WrestleMania 35 celebration, the Raw roster experienced an overhaul as part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

On Tuesday, SmackDown's roster will undergo its own facelift.

Several top Superstars are stagnant on Raw, and a move to the blue brand would be the shot in the arm their career needs. Here are the wrestlers who need to switch shows.

Braun Strowman

After squaring off with Roman Reigns for months and unsuccessfully challenging for the Universal Championship, Braun Strowman need to bring his awe-inspiring presence to Tuesday nights.

He has been part of some of the most entertaining segments on Raw over the last few years, including flipping over vehicles, ambulance crashes and stretcher attacks. With AJ Styles on Raw, SmackDown needs a top-tier face who can bring legitimate entertainment value.

If Strowman finds his way to the blue brand, there are ample options for feuds, including bouts against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan. Eventually, The Monster Among Men can turn heel and challenge the top faces on the brand, including WWE champion Kofi Kingston.

SmackDown is going from The Face That Runs the Place to The Hands That Run the Brand.

Sasha Banks

In the days following WrestleMania, rumors swirled about Sasha Banks and her future with the company. With Monday's segment featuring Bayley teasing The Boss staying with WWE, she should be moved to SmackDown and have her career rejuvenated.

In addition to possibly squaring off with Becky Lynch for the blue brand's women's championship, Banks would also have the chance to feud against elite performers such as Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

After standing toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, Banks won the women's tag team titles and looked poised for a long run on top. With The IIconics carrying the belts now, The Boss should move to Tuesdays and become a top heel once again.

She will run the SmackDown women's division if Lynch moves to Raw.

Finn Balor

One of the Superstars with the most potential upside that has been completely squandered on Raw is Finn Balor. With the Shake-Up coming as the perfect opportunity to right that wrong, the Irishman should be heading to SmackDown.

In recent months, Balor has been booked inconsistently, winning marquee matches and then losing to Brock Lesnar and then morphing into The Demon for a throwaway match at WrestleMania where he won the Intercontinental Championship.

Balor is a top star, not an afterthought.

With the need for a new direction and a team of writers on the blue brand who can actually utilize his talents and capitalize on the marketability of his alter ego, he would become a top face on SmackDown with the proper booking.

