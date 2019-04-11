Sasha Banks Rumors: WWE Star Attempted to Quit After WrestleMania 35 Loss

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks attempted to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestle Zone).

Banks grew frustrated when told she and Bayley were losing the women's tag team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania. Before Banks could formally quit, a WWE official told her to weigh her final decision for a few weeks.

Banks and Bayley didn't hide how much their victory at Elimination Chamber in February meant. They became the inaugural WWE women's tag team champions.

The Observer report said Banks was frustrated she and Bayley didn't have a longer title reign.

While Banks' frustration is understandable to a certain extent, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection couldn't hold the titles forever, and WrestleMania 35 was the perfect time to give a pair such as The IIconics a star-making moment.

WrestleMania may have merely been the tipping point for Banks. One could argue her main roster run since getting called up from NXT has left a lot to be desired through no fault of her own.

Banks has had plenty of headline matches against Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Alexa Bliss, but so much of the character development she enjoyed at NXT simply isn't there. And before becoming a tag team champion, The Boss was largely treading water on Raw.

WWE's Superstar Shake-up begins Monday on Raw. Perhaps moving Banks to SmackDown Live or reshuffling the Raw women's division will be enough to convince her to stick around.