Eli Manning Says He Understands Giants Will Likely Select QB in 2019 NFL Draft

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Eli Manning is well-aware his time as the primary quarterback of the New York Giants could be winding down as he enters the final season of his contract at 38 years old, especially since his team has two picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"I figure the Giants are gonna get a young quarterback, I understand that," Manning said during a Monday conference call, per Art Stapleton of USA Today. "Hey, I still have to do my job and do my part. My job, as I see it, is to go out there and play quarterback and win football games."

Stapleton noted Manning also said his approach will not change because the 2019 campaign is the last on his current contract, and he doesn't plan on a public retirement tour.

New York has the Nos. 6 and 17 picks in the upcoming draft, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the NFC East team to select Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins in his latest mock.

"Haskins is the top quarterback on my board this season," Miller wrote. "He's smart, tough, physical and can beat defenses from inside the pocket. He's accurate and poised, having shown that this year with monster games against good defenses like Michigan, Northwestern and Washington."

That sounds like someone the Giants can build around, especially since they haven't won a playoff game since the 2011 campaign. In fact, they have only made the playoffs once in the last seven seasons and were a combined 8-24 the last two years as the worst team in the NFC East.

Drafting Haskins or any other young quarterback in the first round would give New York a backfield to build around after it selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner and four-time Pro Bowler, but even he understands the Giants surely have their eye on that type of future.