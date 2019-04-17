UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can Advance

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Two English clubs, an All-Spanish tie, and a young star led the way in the first leg last week, and we can only hope for a similarly entertaining conclusion to the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals this Thursday.

How can each club advance? Need a refresher on what happened in the first matchups? Let's take a look at the scenarios in play for the second leg of all four quarterfinal ties.

Schedule

All four quarterfinal matches take place this Thursday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET.

Valencia vs. Villarreal (Leg 1: 3-1)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Benfica (Leg 1: 2-4)

Napoli vs. Arsenal (Leg 1: 0-2)

Chelsea vs. Slavia Prague (Leg 1: 1-0)

How to Watch in the U.S.

Every match is available to stream on B/R Live. You can buy a monthly or yearly subscription, or purchase individual matches for $2.99. Sign up for B/R Live here.

How to Watch in the U.K.

Every match is available in the U.K. on BT Sport, the BT Sport App and BT Sport.com.

Valencia vs. Villarreal

Jose Miguel Fernandez de Velasco/Associated Press

The All-Spanish tie looked to be headed into the second leg all square at 1-1 until Valencia unleashed two spectacular goals in stoppage time to throw the matchup on its head.

Villarreal now face a tall task in the second leg against a Valencia side that has only lost once in their last twenty matches in all competitions. Villarreal also needs to score at least three goals if they'd like to go through, which Valencia hasn't given up in one match all season. Not only that, but the Yellow Submarine is winless in three matches against the Bats this season. All those statistics are probably why FiveThirtyEight gives Valencia a 97% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Nonetheless, here's how each club can advance to the semifinals.

B/R Live

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Benfica

Armando Franca/Associated Press

A hotly contested first leg saw young talents Ruben Dias and Luka Jovic find the back of the net, but it was the performance of Benfica's 19-year-old Joao Felix that had the soccer world talking as he carried the Eagles to a 4-2 win at home with a hat trick plus an assist.

Juventus, seemingly dazzled by his play, will reportedly be in talks with Felix's agent this week to discuss a potential summer move. According to Portuguese reports, an initial offer of 75 million euros from the Italian giants was turned down.

Eintracht must now overcome Benfica's momentum in front of their home crowd in Frankfurt, needing at least two goals to advance. Odds aren't on their side though, as FiveThirtyEight gives Benfica a 78% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Here are the results each club needs to advance.

B/R Live

Napoli vs. Arsenal

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The Gunners made a statement at home in the first leg after defeating Napoli 2-0 in what looked to be the biggest matchup of the quarterfinals heading in. Aaron Ramsey finished a terrific team goal early on to give Arsenal the lead.

Then, an unfortunate deflection off of Kalidou Koulibaly doubled Arsenal's lead just ten minutes later and cemented their two-goal advantage heading to Naples for the second leg.

Napoli will take their chances at San Paolo Stadium, as they've won five of their six home matches in European competition this season including a win against Liverpool back in October. Meanwhile, Arsenal has lost six of their last ten away matches in all competitions, including their previous two away legs in the UEL against BATE Borisov and Rennes. Nonetheless, FiveThirtyEight gives Arsenal an 87% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Here are the results each clubs needs to advance.

B/R Live

Chelsea vs. Slavia Prague

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Slavia Prague's dream run in the competition continued when they defeated Sevilla 4-3 in the final minutes of extra time the previous round. Another formidable task came next when they drew Chelsea in the quarterfinals, the English side that has won ten of their eleven matches this season in the UEL. The Czech club seemed to be off to a bright start as the first leg remained 0-0 heading into the last few minutes. However, it was Willian's cross finding Marcos Alonso that made the difference in Prague last week.

Chelsea's had a resurgence in form as of late, winning four of their last five and reaching as high as third on the English Premier League table. They have the best odds of any remaining UEL club to make it to the semifinals, with FiveThirtyEight giving them a 99% chance to advance.

Can Slavia Prague pull off yet another improbable upset? Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.

B/R Live

Semifinal Pairings

The semifinals begin on May 2.

Winner of Valencia-Villarreal vs. Winner of Napoli-Arsenal

Winner of Eintracht Frankfurt-Benfica vs. Winner of Chelsea-Slavia Prague