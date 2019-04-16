Champions League 2019: Quarter-Final Leg 2 Fixtures, Odds and Live Stream

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday, with four teams bidding to secure their places in the semi-finals of the competition.

Barcelona welcome Manchester United to the Camp Nou for the second leg of their quarter-final clash. Ernesto Valverde's side will be expected to progress after winning the first game 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Juventus also have home advantage on Tuesday in their fixture against Ajax. The first leg between the two sides ended 1-1, but Cristiano Ronaldo's away goal means the Italian champions have the edge.

Tuesday, April 16

Juventus vs. Ajax, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 3 (UK), Galavision (USA)

Barcelona vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA

Tuesday's quarter-finals can be streamed live via the BT Sport App in the UK and B/R Live in the USA.

Odds

Juventus (8-11), draw (3-1), Ajax (9-2)

Barcelona (2-5), draw (9-2), Manchester United (17-2)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Tuesday Preview

Barcelona will be back to full strength on Tuesday against Manchester United after resting key players in Saturday's goalless La Liga draw with Huesca.

Valverde has confirmed Lionel Messi is fit after being caught in the face by centre-back Chris Smalling in the first leg:

The 31-year-old has been in top form again for Barcelona this season. He has managed eight goals in seven Champions League appearances and seems to enjoy playing English teams:

Barcelona's home record is another reason why they are fancied to progress to the last four and a semi-final against FC Porto or Liverpool.

The Catalan giants have not lost in their last 30 Champions League matches at the Camp Nou. They have won 27 of those games, and their last defeat came in 2013 against Bayern Munich, per Ramiro Aldunate at Marca.

Juventus are also favourites to keep their European dreams alive, but they will be wary of a youthful and talented Ajax team.

Erik ten Hag's side have already produced one of the shocks of the tournament by knocking out holders Real Madrid in the last round.

Key midfielder Frenkie de Jong is well-aware his team face a tougher task in the quarter-finals:

Juventus will look to five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver the goods for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

The 34-year-old produced a hat-trick in the last round to knock out Atletico Madrid and scored in the first leg in Amsterdam to maintain his impressive record in the competition:

The former Real Madrid star seems to reserve his best for the big European nights, and Ajax will need to find a way to deal with him if they are to produce another shock result.