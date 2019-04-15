Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 35 Fixtures After Week 34 Results

Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 35 Fixtures After Week 34 ResultsApril 15, 2019
Arsenal moved into the top four of the Premier League on Monday after a 1-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road.
The Gunners got off to the perfect start after a mistake by goalkeeper Ben Foster on 10 minutes.
Daryl Janmaat played the ball back to his goalkeeper, but he took a poor touch and allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to charge down his clearance and deflect the ball into the net.
The hosts then suffered a further blow a minute later when Troy Deeney saw red. The Watford captain was sent off for an elbow on midfielder Lucas Torreira:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Ben Foster's first error directly leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League game since May 2017 ✅ Troy Deeney's first Premier League red card since December 2017 ✅ Disasterous start for Watford after 11 minutes. They are 1-0 down to Arsenal... https://t.co/lgCLEA6Mfy https://t.co/FXYBjUWoFI
However, the Hornets were the more threatening side, despite playing the majority of the game with a man down.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved well from Craig Cathcart and Etienne Capoue, while Adam Masina was denied an equaliser in the second half by the crossbar.
Week 34 Results
Leicester City 0-1 Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Bournemouth
Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City
Fulham 2-0 Everton
Southampton 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
Week 34 Fixture
Tuesday, April 16
Brighton vs. Cardiff City
Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Liverpool: 34, 26, +57, 85
2. Manchester City: 33, 27, +64, 83
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67
4. Arsenal: 33, 20, +26, 66
5. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66
6. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64
7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47
9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46
10. Watford: 33, 13, -1, 46
11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42
12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41
13. Crystal Palace: 34, 11, -6, 39
14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39
15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38
16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36
17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33
18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28
19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20
20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14
Week 35 Fixtures
Saturday, April 20
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth vs. Fulham
Huddersfield Town vs. Watford
West Ham United vs. Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
Sunday, April 21
Everton vs. Manchester United
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Cardiff City vs. Liverpool
Monday, April 22
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Tuesday, April 23
Tottenham vs. Brighton
Watford vs. Southampton
Wednesday, April 24
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Week 35 Preview
The Premier League returns on Saturday with a packed schedule of fixtures over the Easter period that will have implications at both ends of the table.
Title-chasing Manchester City kick off the action on Saturday at home to Tottenham, the match coming just three days after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between the two teams.
Pep Guardiola's side then go on to face local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in what could be a key game at the top of the table:
Chris Williams @Chris78Williams
That was a massive result for Liverpool. City now face their biggest tests in the run in, Tottenham and Man Utd. Whatever happens from here, this has been the best season in a long time. Whoever lifts the trophy, fully deserves it. #LIVCHE
The champions know they can't afford top drop points if they are to retain their title, but they will also know they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in April 2018 after being 2-0 up.
The Red Devils will also be desperate for points as they bid to finish the season strongly and secure a place in the top four and Champions League football for next season:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
United’s top 4 hopes on the line and will be needing the win - making Champions League more important to club than Liverpool ending drought https://t.co/k0GWEe3WZg
Premier League leaders Liverpool look to have an altogether more straightforward task, as the Reds travel to struggling Cardiff City next.
Star man Mohamed Salah thinks his team will be crowned champions if they win their last four fixtures:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Salah thinks Liverpool will finish top if they beat Cardiff (A), Huddersfield (H), Newcastle (A), and Wolves (H)
Neil Warnock's side face a crucial game against fellow strugglers Brighton on Tuesday, in the final fixture of Week 34, but a win would see them close to within two points of the Seagulls.
The Bluebirds simply must get something out of the match if they are to have any chance of staying up, as Liverpool will be expected to win comfortably when they take on Warnock's side in Wales.
