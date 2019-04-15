Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 35 Fixtures After Week 34 Results

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal moved into the top four of the Premier League on Monday after a 1-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Gunners got off to the perfect start after a mistake by goalkeeper Ben Foster on 10 minutes.

Daryl Janmaat played the ball back to his goalkeeper, but he took a poor touch and allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to charge down his clearance and deflect the ball into the net.

The hosts then suffered a further blow a minute later when Troy Deeney saw red. The Watford captain was sent off for an elbow on midfielder Lucas Torreira:

However, the Hornets were the more threatening side, despite playing the majority of the game with a man down.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved well from Craig Cathcart and Etienne Capoue, while Adam Masina was denied an equaliser in the second half by the crossbar.

Week 34 Results

Leicester City 0-1 Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Bournemouth

Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 2-0 Everton

Southampton 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Week 34 Fixture

Tuesday, April 16

Brighton vs. Cardiff City

Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 34, 26, +57, 85

2. Manchester City: 33, 27, +64, 83

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67

4. Arsenal: 33, 20, +26, 66

5. Chelsea: 34, 20, +21, 66

6. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64

7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47

9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46

10. Watford: 33, 13, -1, 46

11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42

12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41

13. Crystal Palace: 34, 11, -6, 39

14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38

16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33

18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28

19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20

20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14

Week 35 Fixtures

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Huddersfield Town vs. Watford

West Ham United vs. Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Sunday, April 21

Everton vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Cardiff City vs. Liverpool

Monday, April 22

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Tuesday, April 23

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Watford vs. Southampton

Wednesday, April 24

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Week 35 Preview

The Premier League returns on Saturday with a packed schedule of fixtures over the Easter period that will have implications at both ends of the table.

Title-chasing Manchester City kick off the action on Saturday at home to Tottenham, the match coming just three days after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between the two teams.

Pep Guardiola's side then go on to face local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in what could be a key game at the top of the table:

The champions know they can't afford top drop points if they are to retain their title, but they will also know they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in April 2018 after being 2-0 up.

The Red Devils will also be desperate for points as they bid to finish the season strongly and secure a place in the top four and Champions League football for next season:

Premier League leaders Liverpool look to have an altogether more straightforward task, as the Reds travel to struggling Cardiff City next.

Star man Mohamed Salah thinks his team will be crowned champions if they win their last four fixtures:

Neil Warnock's side face a crucial game against fellow strugglers Brighton on Tuesday, in the final fixture of Week 34, but a win would see them close to within two points of the Seagulls.

The Bluebirds simply must get something out of the match if they are to have any chance of staying up, as Liverpool will be expected to win comfortably when they take on Warnock's side in Wales.