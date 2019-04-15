Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Fit to Play vs. Juventus After Injury Scare, Says Agent

Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Fit to Play vs. Juventus After Injury Scare, Says AgentApril 15, 2019
Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is fit to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, according to his agent Ali Dursun.
The Dutchman sparked concern when he was brought off 28 minutes into Ajax's 6-2 win over Excelsior on Saturday, but Dursun told De Telegraaf (h/t Calciomercato):
"Frenkie is fit. He will go to Turin, and I think he will play. He is positive. We were all worried on Saturday, but the substitution was only precautionary. The pain has never been strong, the shock was bigger than the injury."
As football writer Karl Matchett observed, his exit appeared to be brought on by a hamstring problem:
Karl Matchett @karlmatchett
🇳🇱😑 Frenkie de Jong off injured for Ajax which isn't a good sign ahead of the CL QF second leg against Juventus. Holding his hamstring as he disappears down the tunnel.
Ajax travel to Turin having held Juve to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Juventus scored at the end of the first half, and Ajax answered right away at the start of the second ⚡️ All square heading back to Turin 😎 https://t.co/0LDNcha3SF
AS' Robbie Dunne was critical of the 21-year-old for letting Cristiano Ronaldo escape his attentions to score for the Bianconeri:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
Ronaldo lost De Jong too easily. He just sprinted by him and he didn't even make an effort to track him.
Though he could have done better in that situation, he also made a vital intervention to deny Federico Bernardeschi during the game.
Aside from his part in Ronaldo's goal, it was otherwise an excellent performance from the youngster on European club football's biggest stage (UK only):
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Frenkie De Jong's highlights against Juventus: 92% pass accuracy (90/98 completed) 6 tackles won 3 interceptions 2 key passes 1 BRILLIANT last-ditch tackle Even at just 21 years of age, he's bossing the elite and has an aura about him. 🙌 https://t.co/Dp3Tvjdl7Q
The Barcelona-bound starlet is a key player for Ajax, and he helped the Eredivisie outfit dominate the midfield battle against Juve with his composure on the ball and strong distribution.
If Ajax are to upset the odds on Tuesday and progress at the Italian giants' expense, they need him to do so again.
