Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Fit to Play vs. Juventus After Injury Scare, Says Agent

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is fit to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, according to his agent Ali Dursun.

The Dutchman sparked concern when he was brought off 28 minutes into Ajax's 6-2 win over Excelsior on Saturday, but Dursun told De Telegraaf (h/t Calciomercato):

"Frenkie is fit. He will go to Turin, and I think he will play. He is positive. We were all worried on Saturday, but the substitution was only precautionary. The pain has never been strong, the shock was bigger than the injury."

As football writer Karl Matchett observed, his exit appeared to be brought on by a hamstring problem:

Ajax travel to Turin having held Juve to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (U.S. only):

AS' Robbie Dunne was critical of the 21-year-old for letting Cristiano Ronaldo escape his attentions to score for the Bianconeri:

Though he could have done better in that situation, he also made a vital intervention to deny Federico Bernardeschi during the game.

Aside from his part in Ronaldo's goal, it was otherwise an excellent performance from the youngster on European club football's biggest stage (UK only):

The Barcelona-bound starlet is a key player for Ajax, and he helped the Eredivisie outfit dominate the midfield battle against Juve with his composure on the ball and strong distribution.

If Ajax are to upset the odds on Tuesday and progress at the Italian giants' expense, they need him to do so again.