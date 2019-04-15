Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Fit to Play vs. Juventus After Injury Scare, Says Agent

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 13: (L-R) Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, coach Erik ten Hag of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v Excelsior at the Johan Cruijff Arena on April 13, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is fit to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, according to his agent Ali Dursun. 

The Dutchman sparked concern when he was brought off 28 minutes into Ajax's 6-2 win over Excelsior on Saturday, but Dursun told De Telegraaf (h/t Calciomercato):

"Frenkie is fit. He will go to Turin, and I think he will play. He is positive. We were all worried on Saturday, but the substitution was only precautionary. The pain has never been strong, the shock was bigger than the injury."

As football writer Karl Matchett observed, his exit appeared to be brought on by a hamstring problem:

Ajax travel to Turin having held Juve to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (U.S. only):

AS' Robbie Dunne was critical of the 21-year-old for letting Cristiano Ronaldo escape his attentions to score for the Bianconeri:

Though he could have done better in that situation, he also made a vital intervention to deny Federico Bernardeschi during the game.

Aside from his part in Ronaldo's goal, it was otherwise an excellent performance from the youngster on European club football's biggest stage (UK only):

The Barcelona-bound starlet is a key player for Ajax, and he helped the Eredivisie outfit dominate the midfield battle against Juve with his composure on the ball and strong distribution.

If Ajax are to upset the odds on Tuesday and progress at the Italian giants' expense, they need him to do so again.

Related

    KDB: I Thought Sterling Would Be a 'D--khead'

    Man City midfielder reveals that and more in Players' Tribune article

    World Football logo
    World Football

    KDB: I Thought Sterling Would Be a 'D--khead'

    Man City midfielder reveals that and more in Players' Tribune article

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Klopp Closes Liverpool 'Slipping Book'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Closes Liverpool 'Slipping Book'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe and Coach Disagree About PSG Loss

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe and Coach Disagree About PSG Loss

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Golden Shoe: 36-Year-Old Quagliarella Moves 3rd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Golden Shoe: 36-Year-Old Quagliarella Moves 3rd

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report